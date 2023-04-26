Bild: “The drone with explosives dropped near Moscow sent by Kiev to kill Putin”

Three days ago a drone packed with explosives fell in a forest near Moscow and subsequently the airspace was closed due to the possible incursion of small radio-controlled aircraft. Today it emerges, according to reports from the German newspaper Bild, that with that drone last Sunday the Ukrainian secret services would have attempted to kill Vladimir Putin. Although the ambush failed, the attempt was kept secret by the Russian authorities. In the afternoon of April 23, a UJ-22 drone with a range of up to 800 km and with “30 blocks of C4 explosives, for a total weight of 17 kg” was allegedly launched from Ukraine. The goal would have been ithe Rudnevo industrial park, near Moscow, where there could have been a visit from Putin. However, the drone crashed 20 kilometers earlier. It is not clear whether Putin’s visit to the site ever took place. Bild quotes the Ukrainian activist Yuri Romanenko, “who are said to have close ties to the Kiev secret services” and who wrote that “last week our secret service agents received information about Putin’s trip to the Rudnevo industrial park. As a result, our kamikaze drone took off, went through all the air defenses of the Russian Federation and crashed not far from the industrial park. Finally, Bild recalls that on Monday several Russian media had reported on a UJ-22 drone that crashed east of Moscow.

Just after the discovery of the wreckage of the drone in Moscow, the alarm was raised precisely because Russia feels increasingly threatened on its own territory by drone attacks, which Kiev does not officially admit. The Defense Ministry in Moscow said the Ukrainians tried to strike three submarine drones at the base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Ukraine, but they were intercepted without causing damage. But more alarming was the discovery in a forest just 35 kilometers east of the Moscow suburbs of an unmanned aircraft with a load of 18 kilograms of explosives. And today evening the airspace at Vnukovo airport, one of the three airports of the capital, south-west of the city, was closed after the presence of a drone was reported in the area. In those same hours, the Washington Post had published the news that the United States, fearful that actions on Russian territory could lead to a dangerous escalation of the conflict, allegedly persuaded Ukrainian forces to postpone attacks that were planned on the first anniversary of the start of the conflict, February 24. However, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak denied: “Why should we do this? What would such a one-off action solve?”. Not to mention the fears of possible attacks on Moscow itself on the anniversary of the victory against the Nazis in the Second World War, on May 9th. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the usual parade on Red Square would take place regularly, with a speech by President Vladimir Putin.