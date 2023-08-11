Bilintx & Gonorriaga “Split” (2023)

After showing signs of life (beyond the underground stages, at least) as part of the compilation of DIY punk groups from Bilbao recently sponsored by DDT Banaketak, the debut of Gonorrhea y Bilintx (in their case, they debuted in physical format after a digital EP of the same name that came out in 2021), edited once again with the support of the Bilbao distributor, which on this occasion has been joined by a handful of labels (Producciones Tudancas, In My Heart Empire or Guns Of Brixton, among others) who share an affinity with both DDT and bands and the ‘do it yourself’ ethic.

Emerged in confinement, the genesis of Gonorrhea part of the friendship between its members and a WhatsApp group created to combat loneliness, to whose name (BjZjsssbfujbu) the album is dedicated. The singer Artza would become the common link between them, since he shares duo projects with Mikel (bass) and Juane (drums), Minbizia and Fiambre, respectively, and the three are also joined by Kalim (guitar) from Granada’s Error de Parallax to complete the quartet and give shape to a sound that finds its differential factor in the poetry of the former.

Musically, they practice a post-punk that seems omnipresent since the explosion of bands like Molchat Doma, but the lyrics of the group and that apunkarrada voice solidify their personality in these five songs that serve as the perfect cover letter for all the features that make it up, and that they have been registered in the same Promise Puñal in whom DDT entrusted for the recording and mixing studio work of the aforementioned compilation. Named simply with non-consecutive Roman numerals, from the initial “II” we can verify that misanthropy (“among the cement skeletons you can no longer see people, there are only rats, tourists, zipayos”) and post-apocalyptic claustrophobia derived from confinement and subsequent Open air seclusion (“the city seems dead, it has become a cemetery, empty houses, lifeless streets, the grandeur of a world in ruins”) are the main ingredients that feed the machine of Gonorrhea beyond easy comparisons with Arrotzak.

If the “Galduta bizi” mentioned in the first paragraph could draw on the school of the Gipuzkoarras that hovers over the entire compendium, here they reveal themselves with many more nuances to their credit, mainly through some guitars that shine like those of Mausoleo, heiress of the dark pop of the 80s and a luminous counterpoint to lyrics that could have been written by Eskorbuto. A duality exemplified in the nihilistic “I” (“I’m scared to be with myself, I’m the worst, I like to kill myself alive”) or in the decadent “III” (“noises and screams outside, the real world scares me”) , the shortest cut of the lot, with that misfit narrative like the Cicatriz and a frantic chorus squeezing the vinyl limit to leave it under twelve minutes with the final “V”, preceded by a “come on!” premonitory of the most accelerated song on the tracklist (“you can’t stop, you’ve never been able to, you follow the road to hosts”), with a structure that develops into an agonizing bridge (“you can’t think, you can’t live, but you don’t want to die You’re afraid of death”) that leaves you wanting to keep spitting in your face. Judging by what has been heard, surely even better things await them on the horizon.

Bilintx, for their part, were born in the convulsive de-escalation between the walls of 7katu Gaztetxea and borrow their nomenclature from the nickname by which the San Sebastian poet and bertsolari of the s is known. XIX Guillermo Joaquín Indalecio Bizcarrondo Ureña. Coming from La Sombra (and previously Hanged, both projects also emerged from self-management under the premises of the extinct Ateneo Libertario Izar Beltz), after the departure of Lizardi to Madrid (whom we have been able to see back playing the saxophone in some of VULK’s last concerts) decide to break with the limits of established post-punk and experiment with their music in a similar way (if I may be hyperbole) to BAP!! in the 80s or the same Abrego brothers years later with Inoren Ero Ni and -GAILU.

Their sound is an inappropriate amalgamation of their inexperienced age, a mixture of bertsolaritza (with those metrics and structures typical of the verse or those repetitions in the final stanzas to reaffirm their words), (anarcho) punk, no/new wave and post-punk; all of this dressed in anarchism that they reveal in a logo designed by Asier (voice and lyrics) that reflects the personality and talent of the combo, combining with a few simple lines references to Crass, the Bauhaus and anarchy, or the Moko himself to which they appeal in his name, another of the bertsolari’s nicknames given his prominent nasal appendage. Although the idea of ​​the joint split arose from the marathon recording sessions of the “Here and now” in which its components became friends, unlike their first songs (recorded as a quartet with two basses, drums and voice) and the face that precedes them, this time they have opted for self-production in all its facets, billing their face of the LP in the rehearsal room from start to finish.

A decision that, for the writer, is to the detriment of some songs that would have gained integers if they had a more “professional” production. From the initial “Oinen Azpian” (which begins close to noise or power electronics to go on to structure the chaos closer to Radio Futura or the Gabinete Caligari of “Sombras Negras”), it is clear that his chaotic compositions ooze a talent that still they do not own as producers. Even so, cuts like “Mendekuan” (in which they remind me of the Moss Icon authors of the seminal “Lyburnum Wits End Liberation Fly” that celebrates its 30th anniversary) or “Armada Baltza” (which manage to sound bright despite the violence that he unleashes live) fit perfectly with that proto-punk sound, although “Oroitzapenetan” (too saturated) and “Kar Kar Kar” (authentic anthem in his concerts along with the already classic “Polizia Gorroto Dut” that inadvertently evades him to The Spits) don’t see their full potential done justice. Bilintx They are punks who sing of love and libertarianism and apparently, they are in an indefinite hiatus. Let’s hope it doesn’t last long and soon we’ll hear from the quintet again, the world needs more anarchists like them.

Bilintx & Gonorrhea “Split” LP/PT-051 by Tudancas Productions

