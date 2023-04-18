Bill Callahan, breaking latest news of his concert in Madrid (2023)

If the musical essences of the United States had to be personified -that hard, ruthless, brilliant and monstrously contradictory country- the one from Maryland would have many ballots to be chosen: something like the unexpected successor to giants like Dylan or the Canadian Neil Young.

Am I exaggerating? In a superb hour and a half of mastery and artistic authority, Bill Callahan and his three great songs -drums, solo guitar and saxophone- took us on a trip through the deserts of Texas, the Mississippi delta and the great prairies; the wildest and most beautiful landscapes of the American song of today and always. With its lights and shadows. Just like that. Literally without messing up. The youthful appearance of the composer in his black country singer’s jacket, the way he brooding over his repertoire and caressing his Telecaster, even those strange little dances with which he amuses himself: everything corresponds to a born artist incapable of giving cat for. hare, let’s not say impostar. That, furthermore, he is no longer the surly craftsman of small lo-fi indie folk gems of the 90s: he is a comfortable classic in his skin that has not left behind the dry and subtle humor that characterizes his texts.

It had been a long time since he had passed through Madrid: almost a decade, if the digital traces of the Internet do not lie. The one from Maryland has been fattening his discography with albums that are always notable or outstanding that hardly move from his very personal way of understanding the American, although for quite some time it has been noticeable that the turbulences of yesteryear are left behind each time, thanks to his happy life. familiar. The beast has been tamed, but he has not lost his artistic fang.

This time the venue that hosted his music was not a theater. featured “YTYLAER” (ie “Reality” backwards), another magnificent display of emotions and subtleties without fuss that benefits from the wisdom of someone who knows his trade and moves like a fish in water in the various registers of American music. An elegant double without an extra note, which follows in the wake of some recent works in which he covers his songs with musicians who provide a warmth that elevates his compositions.

But it is that as it happens to the greats, Callahan -an imposing presence- grows on stage, recreating those small-big stories that are his songs. His thunderous voice commands and imposes, it could not be otherwise. And the swing of the tremendous Australian drummer Jim White (Dirty Three, Springtime), who dances like nobody else on the timpani, does wonders for his golden Slingerland, a luxurious substratum for solo guitar and saxophone evolutions. The three dress the texts of the North American with very broad dynamics, from contemplative calm to punctual storms of almost post-rocker noise. He doesn't miss the bass. And within the outstanding level magical moments arrive, such as the long rereadings of "Coyoyes" -the best song from his new album?-, or from the eternal "Drover", perhaps the closest he has come to a chorus to hum. Although the bulk of the concert focuses on his last two works, Callahan, who had started with a version by Carly Simon-"Haven´t Got Time For The Pain", quite a declaration of intent-, he recovers up to three cuts from his past as Smog.