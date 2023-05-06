Bill Clinton said he knew Putin would launch an invasion | Info

Bill Clinton said that he spoke with Putin in 2011 and that he could have guessed what was coming next.

Former US President Bill Clinton claims that Vladimir Putin told him back in 2011 that he it is not bound by the memorandum from Budapest which guarantees the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The revelation raises the question of whether the US and its European allies should have been more prepared for an attack in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and attacked Donbassaccording to the Guardian.

Clinton said he spoke with the Russian president at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2011. He told how Putin raised the issue of the memorandum according to which Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan agreed in 1994 agreed to give up the nuclear arsenal they inherited on their territory.

“He told me that they also have their extreme nationalists”

In return, the Soviet Union promised that their sovereignty would be respected “within existing borders.” They signed it Boris Yeltsin on behalf of Russia, Clinton on behalf of the USA and John Major on behalf of the United Kingdom, which acts as the third guarantor.

“In 2011, Putin three years before he took Crimea, he said he did not agree with the agreement I made with Boris Yeltsinaccording to which it will respect the territory of Ukraine if it gives up its nuclear weapons,” Clinton said during a conference at the Jewish Cultural and Community Center in New York.

“Putin told me: ‘I know Boris agreed with you and John Major and NATO, but it never got through the Duma (Russian parliament). We also have our extreme nationalists. I don’t agree with that and I don’t support that and I’m not tied to that,” Clinton continued.

Putin justified the seizure of Crimea by the change of government in Kiev

“I knew from that day, it was only a matter of time”, he said of Putin’s invasion. Before that, the Russian leader had already launched an invasion of Chechnya in 1999 and Georgia in 2008. After the seizure of Crimea in 2014, Putin argued that Russia was not bound by the Budapest Memorandum because the Maidan revolution and the change of government in Kiev earlier that year meant that Ukraine had become a different state.

“We have not signed any binding documents regarding this country,” Putin said at the time. However, his conversation with Clinton suggests that Putin decided not to honor the deal years before the Maidan uprising.

