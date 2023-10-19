Home » Billie Eilish tattoo | Fun
World

Billie Eilish tattoo | Fun

by admin
Billie Eilish tattoo | Fun

Singer Billie Eilish showed off a new tattoo that left no one indifferent!

Izvor: YouTube/Netflix/Screenshot

Singer Billie Eilish, who has been delighting fans around the world for years with her music and unusual stylings, managed to create a stir on Instagram with just one picture!

Billie showed off her new tattoo on the aforementioned social network, which to most of her followers, who number more than 100 million, looked like a ballpoint pen scribble.

“What’s worse, she paid for this, I could have done the same to her for nothing,” read one comment, while others tried to interpret the tattoo – “Maybe it’s a portal from the series Strangers things?”.

Most of them just asked themselves, “What are we looking at?”.

Take a look too:

Izvor: Instagram/billieeilish/printscreen

(WORLD)

See also  Argentina, primary elections: the ultraliberal Milei is the most voted

You may also like

Violent Attacks in Occupied West Bank Leave Father...

Shalabayeva case, the Supreme Court annuls the acquittal...

worker falls from scaffolding and dies

United Nations Security Council Renews Sanctions on Haiti...

BLAXPLOITATION AN AMERICAN STORY – Mondo Japan

Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “MISTER NO. DETECTIVE STORIES”

Russian and North Korean Foreign Ministers Celebrate Rapprochement...

Hands off the earth!

The return of the mercenaries – World and...

Ancient Europeans’ Staple Diet Revealed: Algae and Aquatic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy