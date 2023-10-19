Billie Eilish tattoo | Fun

Singer Billie Eilish showed off a new tattoo that left no one indifferent!

Izvor: YouTube/Netflix/Screenshot

Singer Billie Eilish, who has been delighting fans around the world for years with her music and unusual stylings, managed to create a stir on Instagram with just one picture!

Billie showed off her new tattoo on the aforementioned social network, which to most of her followers, who number more than 100 million, looked like a ballpoint pen scribble.

“What’s worse, she paid for this, I could have done the same to her for nothing,” read one comment, while others tried to interpret the tattoo – “Maybe it’s a portal from the series Strangers things?”.

Most of them just asked themselves, “What are we looking at?”.

Take a look too:

Izvor: Instagram/billieeilish/printscreen

(WORLD)

Share this: Facebook

X

