Billionaire Blum gave up traveling by submarine | Info

Billionaire Jay Bloom planned to be part of the Titan submarine expedition with his son Sean.

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/Nick Kho

Billionaire Jay Blum, who together with his son Sean refused tickets for the submarine Titan, spoke again about that decision. He presented new details, which preceded him not accepting the option to go to the remains of the Titanic. Bloom said he became concerned after Oceangate CEO Stockton Rush, who was one of the five victims of the Titan submarines, flew to him in Las Vegas on an experimental plane.

“It was very worrying. The biggest sign for my son was when Stockton came to see me in Las Vegas in March. He said he was flying a two-seater experimental plane that he had built, so he was coming to Vegas in that plane he had built to take me to the experimental submarine he had designed.and to take me to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean,” said Blum about the meeting with Raš, who coordinated the trip on the Titan to the wreck of the Titanic.

The financier refused travel tickets for himself and his son because he was afraid they would not survive. I look at the picture of the father and son who replaced my son and me and think how easily that could have been our photo on the news, thank God it wasn’t (instead of Blum and his son Sean, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleiman boarded the Titan).

Las Vegas tycoon Jay Bloom says he gave up seats on the Titanic submersible for another father and son. More:https://t.co/vwZS9VoWzU#VargasReportspic.twitter.com/05QCN5i7NJ — NewsNation (@NewsNation)June 23, 2023

“When Stockton first approached me with the idea, it sounded very seductive, very exciting, like a bucket list item. My son is a huge Titanic fan, so I thought it would be great to do something together. The appeal the proposal was so convincing. My son spoke to his friend and they expressed concern about the submarine, the ocean life, certain materials used in the construction,” he added to NewsNation.

Bloom previously shared messages he exchanged with Stockton Rush that showed they were he and his son were offered tickets at a “last minute” price of $150,000 per person for the trip.“I expressed my concerns about safety and Stockton told me: “While there is obviously a risk, it is much safer than flying in a helicopter or even scuba diving. He was absolutely convinced that it was safer than crossing the street.



See description

THIS IS WHY I DIDN’T WANT TO GET ON THAT SUBMARINE! The billionaire narrowly escaped death, revealed why he did not take his son to the bottom of the ocean!

Hide description

Source: ScreenshotNo. image: 4 1 / 4 Source: ScreenshotNo. image: 4 2 / 4 Source: ScreenshotNo. image: 4 3 / 4 AD Source: ScreenshotNo. picture: 4 4 / 4

I’m sure he really believed what he was saying. But he was very wrong. I told him that because of the schedule, we can’t go until next year. Our places went to Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleiman Dawood, two of the remaining three who lost their lives on this expedition, the fifth being Hamish Harding,” Bloom wrote earlier on Facebook.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

