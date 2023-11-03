Bills, third consecutive increase for gas: in October it rises by 12 percent

ROMA – The bad news is the third consecutive increase for gas bills. With the aggravating circumstance that it is the most significant: for the month of October families and small businesses will pay 12 percent more. In August and September the increases were much more contained, 2.3 and 4.8 percent respectively.

On the other hand, the good news concerns the overall spending of the last “flowing” year: in the period between November 2022 and October 2023, theThe typical family’s expenditure on the natural gas bill was 1,457 eurosincluding taxes, with a decrease of 14% compared to the equivalent twelve months of the period November 2021 – 0 October 2022.

The resilience of gas: this is why we need it (at least) until 2050 06 October 2023

It’s not a great thing: this means that gas costs still remain high at an international level, but the fact that in the last two autumn seasons we have temperatures significantly above average helps to contain consumption – even in the northern Italian regions – and consequently prices too.

These are the main data communicated by Arera, the authority that regulates energy-related activities in the usual monthly update of gas tariffs. What, then, is due to the third rise in prices in the last three months and in particular in October? First point: financial speculation leveraged what happened at a geopolitical level. First a prolonged strike in the gas liquefaction plants in Australia (main supplier of emerging Asian economies, starting with China), to then arrive at the conflict unleashed by Hamas in Israel, with the immediate response of the Tel Aviv government. The IEA: “By 2030 one in 5 new cars will be electric. And the decline of gas and oil will arrive sooner than expected, by 2030″ by Luca Pagni 24 October 2023

Investors bought “gas options” as the Middle East conflict could spread. Fears, in truth, which only held up for the first days of the conflict, given the international efforts to contain the military clash.

Another element that drove up the price of gas in the first half of October was also the gas pipeline accident between Estonia and Finland (with fears of a possible attack): the inconvenience – even if limited to a local network – turned into an opportunity to make money on the financial markets by taking advantage of the price rebound for a few days. The review The natural gas weapon for the energy wars Francesco Manacorda 05 October 2023

On the European market, the price yesterday fell again to 47 euros per megawatt hour, compared to the high of 56 euros on October 13th. A similar trend for the Gas Italian Index, the wholesale price on the Italian market dropped to 37 euros. A sign that on the Italian market the price (which then determines the monthly revision of bills) costs less than the European average.

Share this: Facebook

X

