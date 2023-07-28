Home » Bimbo dies at the nursery school in Caltabiano, hypothesis of respiratory crisis
Bimbo dies at the nursery school in Caltabiano, hypothesis of respiratory crisis

Bimbo dies at the nursery school in Caltabiano, hypothesis of respiratory crisis

by blogsicilia.it – ​​34 minutes ago

An 18-month-old boy died yesterday afternoon in the nursery school of Calatabiano, in the Catania area. According to an initial reconstruction he would have had a respiratory crisis. It was a teacher who raised the alarm. An 118 ambulance arrived on the spot, but the medical personnel, given the seriousness of the situation, asked for the helicopter to intervene. THE…

