Who knows what they will write in the “place of birth” box of this newborn born on an Emirates flight from Tokyo to Dubai. CNN reports it, specifying that the flight, despite the medical emergency on board, landed regularly in the UAE airport where a medical staff was waiting for the mother and the newborn. Both were assisted by cabin crew, also trained for this type of emergency. Both the new mother and the baby are doing well, airline sources said.

Previous

In April of last year it happened to another pregnant woman, Lavinia Mounga, who had flown from Salt Lake City to Hawaii, when during the flight, in the middle of the Pacific, she started having labor pains. As luck would have it, Dr. Dale Glenn was among the passengers, along with a group of nurses from the neonatal ward of the North Kansas City hospital. The birth was then greeted with thunderous applause from the other passengers and congratulations to the new mother. Another case dates back to September 2020, a Yemeni passenger gave birth to a child on board a Boeing Egyptair that took off from Cairo and headed for London but then diverted to Munich. The woman gave birth to her son long before she landed in Germany. The company has decided to give the newborn a pass to fly free for life. It also happened in Italy, a few weeks ago, Elia was born last December 21, before the wheels of the health helicopter touched the Santa Chiara hospital in Trento. He came into the world in flight, in the arms of a midwife and the rescuers of Trentino Emergenza.

Citizenship assumed in flight

To establish the citizenship of the child born 10,000 meters above the ground, the rules change according to the nationality of the parents and according to the country being flown over. For example, in countries where the ius alone applies, such as the United States, Canada, Tanzania, Lesotho and a large part of Latin America, a child born in an airplane automatically becomes a citizen of the state “above” to which he was born. For the United Kingdom, however, the same rule applies only if one of the parents is a UK citizen. The case of most Arab countries is different, where it is expected that the newborn acquires the same nationality as the father. In Italy, on board an Italian aircraft, the captain, during the flight, performs the functions of a registrar, and is required to immediately record the birth in the logbook. Then declare the birth, as soon as landed, to the airport director who, in turn, will forward everything to the competent consular authority. But according to Italian law, Italian citizenship belongs only to the children of an Italian father or mother. However, there is an exception which provides for the conferral of Italian citizenship even for those “born in the territory of the Republic if both parents are unknown or stateless, or if the child does not follow the citizenship of the parents according to the law of the State to which they belong” .