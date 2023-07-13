BIME announces dates and first names for October

The great international meeting of the music industry PLANTS will celebrate its eleventh edition in Bilbao from October 25 to 28, with its sights set on Europe.

After celebrating its tenth anniversary last year and the successful second edition in Bogotá in May, BIME returns in October as an unmissable event on the international cultural and economic agenda to promote the entire ecosystem that surrounds music with the call for professionals in the sector to continue building the future together. As usual, the programming is divided into two large sections: PRO PLANT, the congress aimed at the professional public, with 3 intensive days of networking, presentations, masterclasses and workshops that will take place at the Euskalduna Palace from Wednesday to Friday; and BIME LIVE, the program that will fill the venues and outdoor stages around the city with live music, open to the general public, until Saturday night.

Today they present the first names of speakers who will pass through Bilbao to share their knowledge and inspire with their participation in the professional program, including prominent names in the sector: Andrea Lamount (ES) Director of Sound Earth Legacy; Bikoko (ES) one of the greatest exponents of Spanish R&B and neo soul who has managed to become, through self-management, one of the great promises of the Spanish scene; Burak Ozgen (BE) General Counsel of GESAC, who represent more than a million creators in the process of drawing up European laws and policies around copyright; Cecilia Pietrzko (FR) founder of Grown Kid and representative of Keychange; Cristina Perpiña-Robert Navarro (ES) general director of SGAE; Ed Gerrard (US) President of Impact Artist Management, winner of a Grammy in 2017 and who has worked on the “Scream” trilogy among many other films; Ella Mc William (UK) director of the London agency Full Fat; Enrique Jimenez (ES) Director of Design and Communication at Fluge Audiovisuales; Fatima Medallion (ES) booker from the Sidecar room; Georgia Taglietti (IT) founder of The ICNAC; Jeffrey Bacon (ES) founder of 73Barrios; Jonathan Finegold (US) acclaimed founding music supervisor of Fine Gold Music; Jorge Illegal (ES) founder, singer and composer Ilegales, one of the most important groups in the history of Spanish rock, who has led the renowned band for 4 decades; Laura Treasurer (AR) Senior Vice President for Latin America at The Orchard, with extensive experience in music licensing and digital distribution; Lydia Asrat (US) CEO and founder of 10Q Management, who has developed the career of the renowned artist Doja Cat; Maria Ballesteros (ES) member of the board of directors and partner of PAM and MIM; Maria Camila Rivas (CO) artistic programmer for the Rock Al Parque Festival and member of IDARTES; Maria Mercedes Montejo (CO) president of the Andean Region of Sony Music, with a 25-year career in the music industry working in the most important multinationals; the renowned artist Ona Mafalda (ES); Paula Hakkaja (GE) founder of Field Conspiracy and representative of Keychange; Richard Vega (US) Agent in the Music Department of William Morris Endeavor (WME) focused on Latin music, responsible for artists such as Bizarrap, Alvaro Diaz, Café Tacvba, Kevin Kaarl, Nicki Nicole and Tainy, among many more, named as Latin Power Players from Billboard in 2021; Rodrigo Duarte (CO), artistic programmer for the Rock al Parque Festival; Turo Bakeries (FI) Business Development and Innovation Executive at Music Finland; Green grass (ES) one of the most prolific artists in Euskal Herria; among more representatives to be announced soon.

Three important awards ceremonies will take place during the BIME week in Bilbao: Those already recognized FEST AWARDS, which this year also celebrate their 10th anniversary. The second edition of the PREMIOS BIME EQUITY, which were created by Amazon Music to recognize female and LGTBIQ+ talent, rewarding people who stand out for their career and future projection, as well as for their social commitment. In addition, they will be presented, for the first time within the framework of BIME, to the finalists of the awards MUSIC MOVES EUROPE AWARDSrecognition of emerging European talent that artists such as Mumford & Sons, Dua Lipa, Zaz, Queralt Lahoz or Stromae have received, and which seeks to promote the artists with the greatest projection in Europe, providing them with support in the development of their international careers.

Likewise, in the next edition of the congress BIME FEST A series of panels and workshops will be presented in which relevant topics such as reducing the carbon footprint of festivals, promoting sustainable business practices and efficient management of natural resources, sustainability in arenas, festivals and the sector will be addressed. audiovisual, financial support from public institutions to meet the needs of environmental legislation and accessibility in venues, in order to encourage the adoption of more responsible practices in all links of the music industry value chain. Other topics that will be addressed at the meeting will be Artificial Intelligence and innovation in music or music synchronization for audiovisual formats.

As a novelty in this edition, programming is incorporated to work on the relationship between music and brands, addressing successful collaborations with artists and delving into current trends with different interactive workshops. With this proposal, BIME broadens its scope, offering a space to explore new forms of collaboration in the field of music and marketing. There will also be a networking day presented by BIME in which the organizations involved in the festival will participate; together with other key players in the music industry such as local promoters, journalists, artists and bands. In this space, different exchanges will be sought and there will be a panel to discuss the internationalization of artists.

Tickets are already on sale at a reduced price at bime.org.

