BIME will take Carolina Durante and Cariño to the KEXP festival

The next July 21 will take place in Seattle (United States) the first edition The Live Sounda collaboration between PLANTS and the festival organized by the American public broadcaster KEXP.

BIME, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture of Spain, will take the festival of KEXP in Seattle (United States) to two of our most active and relevant groups today in the independent scene, Caroline During (within El Sonido Live) and Dear (with a Live On KEXP session), in addition to organizing a networking day that will help further strengthen the ties between professionals from Europe and America, facilitating the artistic, information and professional flow between the two continents.

In this way, BIME joins forces with the non-profit organization and American public broadcaster KEXP to give shape to El Sonido Live, within the framework of the first KEXP festival, to be held in Seattle. El Sonido Live will be a “free access cultural gathering with live performances to celebrate music and the Ibero-American community in the United States.” It will take place throughout the afternoon of July 21 at the KEXP Music Heals Stage, which will be located in the Northwest Rooms of the Seattle Center, and the concerts will be outdoors.

But BIME will not be alone, but other allies such as Chilemúsica, the Consulate of Mexico in Seattle and the Latin Alternative Music Conference of New York (LAMC) will also participate, which means that Pahua (Mexico), Rubio can also be seen in concert (Chile) and You Point It Out to Me (Argentina).

Within the framework of this meeting, there will also be a networking day presented by BIME in which the organizations involved in the festival will participate; together with other key players in the music industry such as local promoters, journalists, artists and bands. In this space, different exchanges will be sought and there will be a panel to discuss the internationalization of artists.

On the other hand, it should be remembered that, in its work to support the internationalization of music and promote emerging talents, BIME opens calls throughout the year to select artists and bands, with the aim of presenting them in showcases to professionals from all over the world. world. Currently, those of Chile (until June 28), Germany (until June 30), and Sounds From Spain with a scope to all of Spain (until July 10) are open for artists who want to appear in the next edition of BIME LIVE in Bilbao.

The call for access to a scholarship to participate in BIME CAMPUS, the advanced training program for the music industry, is also open. Registration for the challenge is available on the web bime.org/pro/campus/ and the call will be open until next July 17. Let us remember that the next edition of BIME will take place in Bilbao, from October 25 to 28, 2023 at the Euskalduna Palace. Tickets are already on sale at bime.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

