by gds.it – ​​7 minutes ago

The South African Brad Binder, on Ktm, won the sprint race at Termas de Rio Hondo, on the eve of the Argentine GP, the second round of the 2023 MotoGp World Championship. Behind him were the team riders…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Binder wins the sprint race in Australia, pole goes to Alex Marquez appeared 7 minutes ago on the online newspaper gds.it».