Home » Bio in Sicily 2023 between company visits and lunch at the starred Nino Ferreri in Bagheria
World

Bio in Sicily 2023 between company visits and lunch at the starred Nino Ferreri in Bagheria

by admin
Bio in Sicily 2023 between company visits and lunch at the starred Nino Ferreri in Bagheria

by palermolive.it – ​​51 seconds ago

The preview of the 4th edition of Bio in Sicily held on 17/18 July in Bagheria which saw the alternation of conferences, workshops, tastings and press tours, validated the winning formula of a territory development strategy based on a virtuous mix of typical local products, food and wine and cultural heritage. The…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The Bio in Sicily 2023 between company visits and lunch at the starred Nino Ferreri in Bagheria appeared 51 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Xi says no to Putin: I'm doing the new gas pipeline with Turkmenistan

You may also like

Russia Bans Gender Affirmation Procedures, Dealing a Blow...

Udinese – Today we take the field, the...

The detention of a member of the Directorate...

Argentine Nun Maria Galina Discovers Her Calling at...

A family with a baby from Serbia is...

More outbreaks in the Bellolampo landfill

Carles Puigdemont, ancora lui – Il Post

Udinese market – Fabbian in black and white?...

An illegal migrant law or an illegal migrant...

Controversy Surrounds Appointment of Ómar Andrés Camacho as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy