BioCubaFarma Plans to Transform Dilapidated Metropolitan Cinema into Cultural Center

State company BioCubaFarma has announced plans to transform the long-abandoned Metropolitan cinema in the Havana municipality of Playa into a cultural center. The project will be carried out with the contribution of Chinese-Cuban joint venture Biotech Pharmaceutical Co., although specific details about the center have not yet been released. The visit to the dilapidated building was attended by various officials, including the president of the Playa Municipal Assembly, the director of the state-owned Music Recording and Publishing Company (EGREM), and the president of BioCubaFarma, Eduardo Martinez Diaz. Martinez Diaz highlighted on his social media profile that BioCubaFarma’s mixed companies also contribute to community projects as part of their social responsibility. The investment from BioCubaFarma could potentially create a space for its own activities and services for institutions such as Cuban Television. Havana, once home to 138 cinemas in 1955, has seen a decline in these facilities over the years, with many being repurposed or leased to companies. The Metropolitan cinema, constructed in 1945, holds historical significance for its incorporation of the rationalist architectural style.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

