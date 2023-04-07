Home World Bird flu epidemic continues to spread in Japan- news.hangzhou.com.cn
Bird flu epidemic continues to spread in Japan- news.hangzhou.com.cn

  1. Bird flu outbreak in Japan continues to spread news.hangzhou.com.cn
  2. A record high!17.4 million chickens were culled in the outbreak of bird flu in Japan: many places were buried without soil drive home
  3. The most serious outbreak of bird flu in Japan does not have enough land to bury dead birds- International- Show you the world | Sin Chew Daily
  4. The severe bird flu epidemic in Japan has nowhere to bury dead birds | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  5. Worst outbreak of bird flu in Japan, not enough land to bury dead poultry Lianhe Zaobao
  6. View full coverage on Google News
