At present, the United States is facing a severe bird flu epidemic, which has caused a shortage of eggs in California and across the country, and has also affected the business of restaurants.

Some restaurant operators in the Bay Area say the price of a 15-dozen carton of eggs has more than doubled since mid-2022, and they are now paying more than $100 a carton.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of eggs was up more than 280% year-over-year through November.

Morning Wood in San Mateo spends more than $1,000 a week on eggs because they serve eggs in almost every dish.

Chef and restaurant partner Chad. Chad Kaneshiro, always pays attention to the price of ingredients. “When we first opened five years ago, eggs were $19 or $20 a case, and now they’re $112 a case at Costco,” he said.

Canesiro estimates that the cost of eggs to prepare a batch of matcha mochi has risen 500 percent since the restaurant opened, and that margins on sales of the staple have become thinner than pancakes.

Sergio, the chef and owner of the Spanish restaurant La Marcha Tapas Bar. Sergio Monleón said the price of eggs has jumped, from $20 a carton last year to more than $110 in recent days.

“Eggs were a cheap thing before. Now we have to rethink and increase our menu prices,” said Monleon, who has also considered charging for egg-based sauces that were once free.

“It’s something to consider until egg prices come down,” Monleon said.

Six months ago, Altovino’s chef and owner Nick. Nick Kelly bought a carton of eggs for $56, but his December order was $106 a carton.

“We are considering making small adjustments to our restaurant prices in the coming weeks in order to keep up with the situation,” Kelly said.

University of California, Davis (UC Davis), associate professor of Veterinary Medicine Morris. Petsky (Maurice Petesky) said that it is difficult to predict when the tight supply of eggs will end. “The current epidemic lasts longer than before.”

“When bird flu virus is detected in chicken flocks, those chickens are slaughtered to stop the spread of the virus,” Petsky explained. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, since the beginning of 2022, there have been 46 cases of bird flu in the US. More than 49 million chickens across the state have been culled due to the virus. Replenishing a farm’s stock of laying hens can be a lengthy process. A typical commercial hen will begin to produce pass grades around 25 weeks of age eggs, and the demand for these eggs ranges from tens of thousands to millions.”

“We’ve had bird flu outbreaks over and over again, and in 2014 and 2015, we had very large outbreaks. This time, we’re dealing with the same level of virus infection across North America,” Petsky said.

Egg price trends are difficult to predict, Petsky said, as market supply, global trade and the unpredictable spread of the bird flu virus continue to collide. But he doesn’t expect egg prices to drop anytime soon. ◇

