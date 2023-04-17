Home » Birthday party with shooting in Dadeville in Alabama: at least four teenagers are dead, twenty are injured
World

Birthday party with shooting in Dadeville in Alabama: at least four teenagers are dead, twenty are injured

Birthday party with shooting in Dadeville in Alabama: at least four teenagers are dead, twenty are injured

Twenty wounded and at least four dead teenagers. It is the sad (provisional) balance sheet of a shooting that took place on Saturday night during a birthday party a Dadeville, Alabama. The news was reported by the American media, but the police did not confirm the number of victims or say if the killer has been arrested. According to the first reconstructions, the shooting broke out around 1.30 am local time, due to a dispute that broke out during a “sweet 16 party“, a party for 16 years. Dadeville is about seventy miles from Montgomery. Also on the night between Saturday and Sunday, two students were injured in a shooting on the campus of theLincoln University in Pennsylvania.

