Home » Birthday party with shooting in Dadeville in Alabama: at least six teenagers are dead, twenty are injured
World

Birthday party with shooting in Dadeville in Alabama: at least six teenagers are dead, twenty are injured

by admin
Birthday party with shooting in Dadeville in Alabama: at least six teenagers are dead, twenty are injured

Twenty wounded and at least six dead teenagers. It is the sad (provisional) balance sheet of a shooting that took place on Saturday night during a birthday party a Dadeville, Alabama. The news was reported by the American media, but the police did not confirm the number of victims or say if the killer has been arrested. According to the first reconstructions, the shooting broke out around 1.30 am local time, due to a dispute that broke out during a “sweet 16 party“, a party for 16 years. Dadeville is about seventy miles from Montgomery. Also on the night between Saturday and Sunday, two students were injured in a shooting on the campus of theLincoln University in Pennsylvania.

Previous Article

Pension reform in France, in Rennes on Saturday afternoon tear gas and water cannons against protesters

next

See also  Women and creatives, the middle class fleeing Kabul

You may also like

Sixteen people died in a fire in Dubai

Ukraine latest news. Easter in Ukraine, exchange of...

India, former parliamentarian killed on live TV by...

Lecce 1-1 Sampdoria: goals and highlights from the...

Great Britain wins 8 million euros in Lotto...

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (Xbox Series X |...

Jakov B. killed in Požega | Info

La La Love You and the Mexicans Allison...

Ecological bomb in Carini, landfill seized on the...

Crowd at the border crossing in Gradiška |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy