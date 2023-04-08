AsiaNews – A few days frominstallation of Bishop Shen Bin in Shanghai we still don’t have all the elements to evaluate what happened. The word from the Vatican is missing. This is the installation of the bishop in the diocese with the most difficult situation in all of China, and therefore a real test of the functionality of the agreement between Rome and Beijing. But the Holy See has claimed to just been informed a few days before Shen Bin’s move from Haimen to Shanghai. He added that he had learned from the media of the ceremony that took place on April 4, specifying that he has no other comments to make at the moment.

Too little to believe that the Vatican is satisfied. If the Vatican had approved or was happy with this transfer, it would certainly not have hidden it. Rather, it seems to us that the Vatican wants to take the time to assess the situation, or not aggravate it. We fear it is a new episode which shows that the agreement with China is not working as the Holy See would like. And we say it with reluctance and regret, because we really want this agreement to work. In fact, this is what the Holy Father wants, and so do the Catholics loyal to him.

The content of the agreement between the Holy See and China is secret. A secret that once again reveals its limits: do we talk about transfers in the agreement? Certainly within the sphere of Catholic life, bishops pass from one diocese to another following a pontifical appointment. Therefore, if the agreement assigns the pope the power, at least formally, of the appointment, in Shanghai the pope should not have simply been informed, but involved in the appointment. While not exactly the same, we therefore have a situation similar to that of last November 26, when for the first time the Holy See protested the transfer of Bishop Pen Weizhao to an ecclesiastically not yet approved diocese.

Shanghai has been a vacant see for many years, or since 2014, when the ‘underground’ bishop Joseph Fan Zhongliang died. It is not just any diocese: it is one of the oldest and most luxuriant Catholic communities in China. Christianity arrived at the time of Matteo Ricci thanks to his best disciple and collaborator, Paul Xu Guangqi. Publicly governed until 2013 by Bishop Aloysius Jin Luxian, Shanghai has no shortage of bishops already ordained with the title of auxiliaries. Starting with Taddeus Ma Daqin, under house arrest since the very day of his consecration (July 7, 2012), which had also been agreed between the two parties. However, Taddeus Ma’s dissociation from the Patriotic Association was not agreed, causing the ire of the authorities. But also not agreed was the forced participation of the illegitimate bishop Zhan Silu in the consecration, which caused the desertion of the ceremony by a large portion of God’s people, including clergy and religious.

The story of Bishop Taddeus Ma was enriched by other twists and turns, including a ‘retraction’ in 2016. However, the auxiliary bishop, subjected to lessons of a political nature, never regained his freedom, and therefore it is not easy to evaluate the sincerity of his statements. He included the few sober words of welcome to the new bishop Shen Bin and the invitation to obedience, written in his blog. I think the most important thing now is to understand what will happen to him. Perhaps the Holy See is waiting for this. Some suggest that Thaddeus Ma could be reinstated as auxiliary bishop. It is difficult to anticipate whether the political authorities will allow it, even if this could facilitate the acceptance by the Holy See of a non-agreed transfer, and sweeten the bitterness experienced in the Vatican.

However, in Shanghai there is also another bishop, Joseph Xing Wenzhi, who resigned and disappeared from public life towards the end of 2011. Although he was auxiliary, Bishop Joseph Xing was considered the designated successor of Bishop Aloysius Jin. He had not been ordained coadjutor as there was the co-presence of Bishop Jin and the underground bishop Joseph Fan. Joseph Xing’s story has never been clarified. Having opposed the religious policy of the authorities, it is to be believed that he was the victim of an action to discredit him and force him to resign. Ma Xing was chosen for his spiritual and moral qualities which we believe have not failed, despite the unfortunate circumstance that led to his resignation. Certainly it is not possible to imagine his return to the ecclesial scene, but the painful and difficult human story of this person deserves respect and rehabilitation.

The news arriving from Shanghai tells us of a tense climate and widespread displeasure. Shanghai has a Catholicism that is proud of its origins, and is perhaps unwilling to welcome bishops who are imposed ‘from outside’. But this does not seem to be the only or most important reason why, from what we have been informed, Bishop Shen is not liked by the Catholic community of Shanghai. He is the president of the Conference of Chinese bishops, an illegitimate body from an ecclesial point of view, imposed and easily manipulated by the authorities predisposed to religious policy in China. A man who, despite him or not, has a political role, being a member (along with 10 other Catholics) of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Assembly. He expresses himself politically and publicly approving the policy of ‘sinicisation’ of religions inculcated by the current leadership. Certainly these qualifications, political rather than ecclesial, make him adept at relating to political authorities. Authorities who govern every aspect of the life of the Chinese people in an increasingly invasive and pervasive way, infringing on the legitimate freedom of the Catholic communities and the legitimate autonomy of ecclesial bodies.

In these days when believers relive the paschal mystery, we feel united with the Catholics of Shanghai and China: suffering, opposition and even death are not the last word in the life of Jesus and his disciples. Life, the gift of Jesus’ resurrection, prevails. For this reason believers persist in hoping, and in mirroring their own life in that of the Lord Jesus.