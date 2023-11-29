Bitter Earth, previews November 29: Mujgan’s version – Bitter Earth

TV SERIES

Bitter earth, previews of November 29th

A preview of what will happen in the next episode of the Turkish soap broadcast on Canale 5



In the next episode of Terra amara (Once Upon a Time in Çukurova), broadcast on Wednesday 29 November on Canale 5, Fekeli and Lutfiye return home after the hearing and find Mujgan. The woman explains that it couldn’t have been Demir who pushed Umit down the stairs, after which she learns about the affair between Umit and Fikret.

Fekeli is increasingly convinced that it was his nephew who attacked the woman. Meanwhile, away from Cukurova, Fikret is attacked by two men.

In the episode aired Tuesday 28 NovemberHowever, Umit regains consciousness and is therefore able to give her testimony about the accident that left her dying. The doctor tells the prosecutor that her attacker is Demir.

Bitter earth it is broadcast from Monday to Saturday at 2.10pm and on Sundays in prime time on Canale 5 and is available in contemporary streamingalong with other exclusive content, on Mediaset Infinity.

November 28, 2023

