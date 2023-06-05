Home » Bitter land, advances 5 June: the accusations against Zuleyha – Bitter land
Bitter land, advances 5 June: the accusations against Zuleyha – Bitter land

Bitter land, advances 5 June: the accusations against Zuleyha – Bitter land

Bitter land, the advances of June 5th

A preview of what will happen in the next episode of the Turkish soap broadcast on Canale 5




In the next installment of Bitter land (Once Upon a Time Cukurova), in onda Monday June 5th on Channel 5, Cetin takes his revenge on the men who stabbed him during a fight to defend the honor of Gulten and Zuleyha.

Yilmaz files for divorce from Mujgan, holding her responsible for Zuleyha’s arrest. Finally, for having pushed her to such an act with her actions, the judge does not accept the charge of accidental bodily harm proposed by Julide and orders that Zuleyha be tried for attempted murder.

In the episode aired Sunday June 5thZuleyha takes advantage of the commotion created between Mujgan and Yilmaz to steal Fekeli’s gun, return to the mansion, and shoot Demir, leaving him dying.

Bitter land airs from Monday to Friday at 2.10pm, Saturday at 3pm and Sunday at 2.50pm on Canale 5 and is available in simultaneous streamingalong with other exclusive content, on Mediaset Infinity.

04 June 2023

