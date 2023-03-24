Home World Bitter land, advances March 24: the missed match between Yilmaz and Zuleyha – Bitter land
Bitter land, the advances of March 24th

A preview of what will happen in the next episode of the Turkish soap broadcast on Canale 5

In the next installment of Bitter land (Once Upon a Time Cukurova), in onda Friday 24 March on Channel 5, Yilmaz rushes to the meeting place with Zuleyha, but all he finds is a pendant she left behind.

Once back at the estate, the girl calls Yilmaz thinking that he didn’t show up for some serious reason, but when she hears that he is enjoying dinner with his family, she understands that he has chosen to stay. Gulten then offers to go and investigate and asks Cetin for information, but his searches bear no fruit.

In the episode that aired Thursday 23 Marchtaking advantage of the confusion during a dinner that took place in the Yaman villa, Zuleyha left to reach the meeting point established with Yilmaz.

Bitter land airs from Monday to Friday at 2.10pm, Saturday at 3pm and Sunday at 2.50pm on Canale 5 and is available in simultaneous streamingalong with other exclusive content, on Mediaset Infinity.

