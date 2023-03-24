TV SERIES

In the next installment of Bitter land (Once Upon a Time Cukurova), in onda Friday 24 March on Channel 5, Yilmaz rushes to the meeting place with Zuleyha, but all he finds is a pendant she left behind.

Once back at the estate, the girl calls Yilmaz thinking that he didn’t show up for some serious reason, but when she hears that he is enjoying dinner with his family, she understands that he has chosen to stay. Gulten then offers to go and investigate and asks Cetin for information, but his searches bear no fruit.

In the episode that aired Thursday 23 Marchtaking advantage of the confusion during a dinner that took place in the Yaman villa, Zuleyha left to reach the meeting point established with Yilmaz.

