Bitter land, the summary of the week of April 17 to 23 – Bitter land

TV SERIES

Here’s what happened in the episodes of Terra amara aired from 17 to 23 April on Canale 5



In the last week of Bitter landin onda from 17 to 23 April on Channel 5, after the annulment of the wedding, Hunkar tries to rekindle relations with Demirwhile Fekeli suffers a lot and takes it out on Yilmaz.

Gulten is about to become the betrothed of Rustem, a man much older than her, but Cetin bursts in during the ceremonywho threatened by the man pulls out his gun and shoots him. Cetin ends up in prisonbut Gulten visits him and confesses his love.

Mujgan has a sudden hemorrhage, just at the moment when Yilmaz has a confrontation with Zuleyha, fed up with Mujgan’s attitude towards her. At the same time, Zuleyha goes into labor and both women find themselves giving birth together.

In the video above, a summary of the most exciting moments of Terra amara, among the episodes aired in the week between 17 and 23 April.

I new episodes of turkish soap opera Bitter land they go on air Monday to Friday at 2.10pm e it weekend all 15premiered on Canale 5 and in streaming live and on demand on Mediaset Infinity.

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON MEDIASET INFINITY MAGAZ

WATCH MORE VIDEOS



