Bitter land, the summary of the week of May 15 to 21 – Bitter land

TV SERIES

Here’s what happened in the episodes of Terra amara aired from 15 to 21 May on Canale 5









The episodes shown during the last week of Bitter landin onda from 15 to 21 May on Canale 5 they gave fans of the Turkish television series a lot of emotions. Gaffur finds out that Gulten and Cetin are dating and wants to prevent them from getting married. Meanwhile, a new elementary school is inaugurated thanks to Fekeli’s generous donation: the building will bear the name of Behice Hekimoglu, but Hunkar does not agree.

Demir causes enormous economic damage to Yilmaz by sending him orders for various irrigation systems which he then cancels. Finally, a new rumor is circulating in Adana: Ercument would have taken advantage of Zuleyha and Demir would have killed him to avenge her, so the prosecutor’s office reopens the investigation.

In the video above, a summary of the most exciting moments of Terra amara, among the episodes aired in the past week.

I new episodes of turkish soap opera Bitter land they go on air Monday to Friday at 2.10pm e it weekend all 15premiered on Canale 5 and in streaming live and on demand on Mediaset Infinity.

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON MEDIASET INFINITY MAGAZINE

WATCH MORE VIDEOS



