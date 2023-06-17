Home » Bitter land today, the summary of Saturday 17 June – Bitter land
Bitter land today, the summary of Saturday 17 June

Bitter land today, the summary of Saturday 17 June

Bitter land, the summary of the episode of 17 June

The short story of what happened during the episode broadcast on Saturday 17 June on Canale 5

In the latest episode of Turkish soap opera Bitter landaired Saturday June 17th on Channel 5, Cetin and Fekeli are assassinated while they are traveling by car. Fekeli begs Cetin not to tell Yilmaz, who in the meantime is moving to Istanbul to start a new life with his family. But Cetin can’t help but tell him and so Yilmaz decides to go home to defend the father.

In the video above it is possible to relive the most important moments of the episode of June 17th.

The new episodes of the Turkish soap opera Bitter land they go on air Monday to Friday at 2.10pm e Saturday and Sunday at 3pm premiered on Canale 5 and in streaming live and on demand on Mediaset Infinity.

June 17, 2023

