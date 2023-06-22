Home » Bizarrap publishes its session #56 with Rauw Alejandro
Shaving He announced his new session a day before the release through social networks, and on the same day he posted a photo with the reggaeton singer thus confirming their collaboration.

Hours after the publication of the song, the video clip already accumulates millions of views. But it is not surprising, since during the little more than five years since Bizarrap started with its “BZRP Music Sessions” on YouTube, many of their collaborations have gone viral (from Nicki Nicole to Quevedo, obviously going through Shakira, to name a few).

The artist’s musical beginnings date back to 2017, when he uploaded battles freestyle remixed argentinian These audiovisual works increased the recognition of Shaving on the local scene and ended up participating as a producer of songs by Argentine artists. In 2018 he started “BZRP Freestyle Sessions” and in 2019 he published the first “BZRP Music Sessions”. With the premiere of the video clip they also announced “Baby Hello”, another collaboration that will be released this very friday june 23 at 00h (probably Argentina time).

Recently, the Argentine producer also announced “IBIZARRAP”, and it is that this summer he will be a resident at the Ibizan nightclub Amnesia. will be there every martes from the July 25 until the August 22.

