Second volume, they call it, and second promise kept, I say. With the plural of the third person, we refer to the collective bizarre bingeswhich was born as an initiative to revive the musical offer and leisure options in their hometown, and, in a short time, with their do-it-yourself spirit and commitment to the people, they have repeated it up to two times.

If the memories of the first volume were still fresh, those left by this second occasion will not go away very quickly. I’m telling everything now, don’t be in a hurry. I’ll tell you what I remember, yes. Because one is weak and reckless and sees fit to integrate into the environment and transcend the experience, you know what I mean. And these have it printed in the name: they promise fun and celebration in style, and I attest that it was so, that it was not so much because of the decoration, the inflatables, the gift plates, the labeling of the stage, the fired confetti , the master of ceremonies, and the rest of the paraphernalia, which there was, and it was good, as for the good vibes, the cordial atmosphere and the feeling of a well-suited community, without spills or dramas, everyone, known and strangers, rubbing and partying, without stopping to think about what will happen tomorrow in the world order.

All this happened in the Beggar Aretoa de Barakaldo. It was there that the French arrived first. The Silly Walks. Punctual as English, they became a secant from the Mediterranean to the Bay of Biscay. They parked right there, unloaded and tried. A little later, ahead of the scheduled time, the Plan B, who came from closer and parked further away, to compensate. That looked like Babylon: you could hear people speaking in English, Basque, French and Spanish, to the joy and delight of Jean Haritschelhar. Then there was the musical language, the chords, bass drums, turn my voice up, add fuzz, Aratz changes the strings now, they were giving aroma to purrusalda or cassoulet.

And a few hours later, the arranged gig started. Without making a sound, Aratz, Karlos and Mundu appeared on stage. This last one starts with the first guitar, it is followed soon and loud by bass and drums and the heat that rises up your calves is already there. They don’t stop until the end anymore, of course. Well, they remove the sweat from their foreheads, they smack, they say thank you, just enough to breathe, but the bolus is spent like pasta in the hands of a birthday maharajah. You don’t realize and the end is coming. All the songs are in a row. The energy does not fall in any section. They leave all their spirits in the bet, that you only have to see them when they go down, how the three of them perspire, breathe satisfied and a smile grows from ear to ear. The same one that the staff had, while they were working on the scaffolding.

They go on a trip to that first maxi CD they published, from which they recover some, or even further and further down, because they go down to “En las catacombs” to dedicate it to Mikel, one of the organizers and the one who insisted that they do it. , that of the Barley Juice, history of punk in Donostia, where Mundu and Karlos were militants before they chose to continue with another plan. The B, but it could be the A, the B here is not ordinal, it must come in handy, as Hannibal Smith liked his plans to come out and how this one comes out of the gig.

They also visit the rest of his works, of course. They returned to their version of The Circles and the chorus of “Opening Up” was shouted at the top of their lungs in the front row. That song shows what this band is about, that they understand punk, rock, music, whatever you want to call it, life if you rush me, without seams or measurements. They evoke MCD or the Sex Pistols, the same as they approach mod or powerpop and all because what they are going for is making well-rounded songs, the kind that can be memorized as biblical passages, the kind that stay in your blood. as if they were looking to pump you life. And go for “Lory Jane”, with that bass that mesmerizes Pávlov’s dog more than the bell, or go back to that resounding and full ending where we left our throats screaming the barbed lyrics of “Spain is dying”.

And, on top of that, there was more, who arrived The Silly Walks, with his theremin and his new record under his arm, which you could buy there and well they sold to all those cowboys and cowgirls you see on the cover. There is one, with a mandolin and a smiling face, who is wearing pants reminiscent of a harlequin’s clothing. Precisely there, they themselves seemed to invite, with the colors of their outfits, to make associations with the comedy of art. Ronan Gauderat, singer and guitarist, wore white from top to bottom. Rémy Ségala, bassist, was in complete black. To complete the trio, drummer Axelle Perrot wore a trouser leg in each of those colors. I interpret this as the ends being passed through the lining. And that’s something that’s cool.

And it is that although their music invites you immediately and easily to use the most basic labels, yes garage, psychobilly… And it is that even if you shake your head when someone listens to them and they whisper to you yes The Reverend Horton Heat, if The Cramps, if someone has seen that a certain Tav Falco had just entered the premises… And even if it is, yes, there is more: there is a theremin, they all sing, the bass player has a very particular to decorate the rhythm, and Ronan presents his guitar to you as if it were the Rosetta stone so that you understand the hieroglyph. Come on, there is substance, nerve, fairness, verve and persuasion. But also nuances, edges, a good string of songs that completed a balanced repertoire with little room for digression.

They recovered songs from their previous album, Hazy Fuzzy Buzzy, which they released on Family Spree Recordings, such as “Zombie Love”, but, to a large extent, they fed on their latest album, Trash Attack, from which, if not all of them sang , they lacked little. He didn’t highlight any of them because they all stood out, but if the masked outlaw coming out of the garbage points his gun at us (buy the record) we would choose “Do the Blowfish”. No fish, but full fuzz. And reverb. And that theremin that the public ended up playing instead of Rémy’s blade, in a tremendous finale and house trademark. I tell it.

Axelle begins to disassemble the drum kit and give it to the people who make a chain to get it off the stage, organized like the neighbors in a fire but with buckets full of alcohol, because everyone here wants to fan the flame and keep it from going out. With the drums already on the floor, Ana plays the bass drum, the other the cymbals and that one the snare drum. On stage, the other two members remain, who are also prey to an audience that has erased all the lines. Someone who was not invited is tempted by electromagnetic waves to the never of the theremin. Je suis désolé, but there is no turning back. Things get out of hand and the band starts without warning with “Where’s Captain Kirk?” from Spizzenergi. With the boys, on stage, the master of ceremonies, Andi Sinclair of Los Retumbes, has climbed, who still wears his beautiful burgundy three-button tailoring jacket and his Ray-Bans, but has lost his beer and hat fez that served as work uniform. Now, she shares the microphone with Rémy to vociferate the question of the chorus. Another spontaneous performer, the previously mentioned Mikel Attitude, also takes the stage and, with the air of a trade unionist in action, brandishes one of the two giant posters that, throughout the gig, have been paraded around the front row, in the style of protest billboards in the anti-war protests of the 60s, but with even more acidity and success. One read “Less postureo” and another “More wiggle”, which is something that often comes to mind when you approach the capital, but not here, it was not necessary, although it worked as a demonstration of intentions. Now only the first poster remains, which Mikel shows with determination, because the second was destroyed by Andi on the ground, emulating Paul Simonon with bass. The gang dance to Spizzenergi via Silly Walks not giving a shit where Captain Kirk is because they want to be here and now, there and then. And so you reach the end, which had to be reached.

But the third half was extended and bands, organizers, workers and the public coexisted in command, how could it be otherwise. The party became itinerant and brilliant, that the early morning gave them the glove without asking. Some and some asked was when there would be more. But the answer was lost in the air, the stale air inside a bar, as it had to be.