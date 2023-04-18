Björk offers a show with eight hundred drones at Coachella

The Icelandic artist’s set spanned her entire career and she performed with an orchestra conducted by Bjarni Frimann . According to the singer, she prioritized “simplicity”, but she also had more than 800 drones as a visual aid to offer a visual spectacle in the middle of the Coachella sky. Initially, the set was scheduled to be broadcast live on Coachella’s YouTube channel. However, in a controversial decision, the actions of Björk y Frank Ocean they were pulled from the show hours before they were due to take the stage.

The performance, which included fan favorites “Isobel,” “I’ve Seen It All,” “Hyperballad,” and “Joga,” was accompanied by the drones that created green, blue, and red screens. “I wanted to excitedly share with you that I joined 864 drones tonight!” Björk he later wrote on Instagram. “The show tonight was orchestral, which is me, all about simplicity [con una] orchestra playing a selection of my songs,” he continued. “So in honor of the magnificent Coachella festival… I asked a drone company, Studio Drift, to join us.” Elsewhere in the post, she described how she “has always been very interested” in translating her music visually and worked with artist James Merry to have drones capture “architectural and biological movements.”