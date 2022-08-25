In Castaños, a city in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila, some citizens tortured a black bear cub to death. His only fault, residents and activists denounce, was that he got too close to the community in search of food and water. The endangered specimen and “living symbol of conservation in Coahuila” – as the governor of the state defined it, Miguel Riquelme -, was mistreated and killed, while everyone stood watching. “A crime against biodiversity”, for which the Procuraduría Federal de Protección al Ambiente (Profepa), the wildlife protection authority, has asked for the perpetrators to be punished.

The violent episode was filmed by locals and went viral on social networks, sparking indignation and anger among users. In the images you can see several people binding and beating the four-month old bear. The cub is tied to the ground by the paws, while some villagers watch from a distance the specimen being pulled by the ropes until it suffocates. Local media and social network users have called for measures against members of the municipal police who, like other residents, appear amused in photographs and videos.

“The inhumanity of tying up, beating and watching a bear cub being killed is of people who feel no pain at the brutality. This is social cancer, ”she commented on Twitter Saskia Nino de Rivera, president of the non-profit organization Reinserta which seeks to break the country’s circles of violence by working on the prison system. All this, continues the activist, demonstrates how the normalization of violence is an evil that must be attacked through preventive actions.

The State Attorney General has launched an investigation into the death of the specimen in danger of extinction and the ill-treatment to which it was subjected. While Profepa has made it known that she is working to recognize the people in the video and provide the authorities with the necessary elements to determine the behaviors that may constitute a crime. “Those responsible could be punished with imprisonment and a fine,” the wildlife protection authority warned on her Twitter profile. The penalty for crimes against an endangered species, according to the Profepa website, can range from a minimum of one year of imprisonment to a maximum of nine.

In Mexico, the black bear lives in some northern states such as Nuevo León, Chihuahua, Sonora and Coahuila. It is considered an endangered species due to the fragmentation of its habitat, the destruction and transformation of natural environments caused by human activities, and illegal hunting. The conservation of these specimens is essential for biodiversity. Yet even if their killing and capture, as well as the destruction of natural habitats and pollution, are recognized by all national and international legislations as crimes – explains the WWF in the section of its website dedicated to crimes against nature -, these actions continue to rank first among the threats to our planet.