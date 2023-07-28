Black Grape announce with “Milk” the arrival of their new album

Black Grape have released the new single “Milk” as a preview of their new album “Orange Head” by the end of the year.

English rock band founded in Salford thirty years ago, Black Grapehas been working all this time in the creation of “Orange Head”, his fourth studio album. The group has confirmed that the project will be released by the end of the year and announces it with the release of the new single “Milk” in advance. The news, however, comes just six years after his last job. “Pop Voodoo” (2017).

Known for a musical style that fuses funk y electronic rock“Orange Head” recovers the “cosmic” sound from his previous albums together with nature multigender thanks to the tandem that combines “rock, hip-hop, acid house, psychedelic pop o reggae“. The personal growth that has made the former rebellious young man Ryderwhich achieved success with Happy Mondays, in a British national treasure will be one of the tracks on the album.

Likewise, Black Grape will embark on a tour of United Kingdom which includes a stop at the Electric Ballroom of London. The first concert will take place on November 17 in it Shiiine On Weekender of Somerset to give way to concerts in Birmingham, Manchester o Cardiff el resto de mes. A continuación, la lista de canciones de “Orange Head”: “Dirt”, “Pimp Wars”, “Button Eyes”, “Quincy”, “In The Ground”, “Loser”, “Milk”, “Panda”, “Self Harm”, “Sex On The Beach”.

