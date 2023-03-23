Home World Black Lips leads the 15th edition of Andoaingo Rock Jaialdia
Black Lips leads the 15th edition of Andoaingo Rock Jaialdia

Black Lips leads the 15th edition of Andoaingo Rock Jaialdia

Andoain Rock Festival returns with a powerful poster to celebrate its 15 years as it deserves. The Irundarra promoter, label and record store has been offering menus loaded with the best folk, rock, garage, punk, etc. of the underground scene for fifteen years now. And of course, for this special edition, great care has been taken to select half a dozen bands that will turn the Nafarroa plaza upside down.

Leading the bill we will have the already legendary American garage-rock band Black Lipspresenting “Apocalypse Love”, a record that “emanates from a dive bar jukebox in the back of your mind; With a playlist that oscillates between tub-thumping doom-glam, Plastic Ono Band chants, cocktail-stirred space-age pop, Morricone reverbs, and lo-fi external acoustic punk, featuring mariachi trumpets, theremins, drum machines and harmonies seeping through infectious melodies.” The Californians will also take the stage to download their direct incendiary The Schizophonics, influenced by artists such as James Brown, Iggy Pop, Jimi Hendrix, Little Richard and The Sonics. This great edition is finished off by the veteran Swiss band The Giant Robotsthe Brazilian-Danish duo The Courettes, the French group Chocolat Billy and the trio from Bizkaia You have come.

The music will start at aperitif time with three local bands that will inject a good dose of pop, rock and shoegaze: Arima, Acronym y Krin.

XV ANDOAI ROCK FESTIVAL
June 10 · Navarre Plaza – Andoain 6pm · Free

Black Lips / Schizophonics / Giant Robots / Courettes / Chocolat Billy / Nize

Aperitif: Arima / Siglas / Krin

