Black Mirror sixth season actors Selma Hajek | Fun

The sixth season of the hit series “Blac Mirror” is coming soon on Netflix, and now it has been revealed who the new actors are.

Izvor: Youtube/Screenshot/ Movieclips

The whole world went crazy for the “Black Mirror” series, which recorded incredible records during the previous years of broadcasting.

On the “Netflix” platform, the sixth season begins, which will consist of five episodes that once again ask the audience to pay attention to the dangers of technology in dark, twisted parables about the future.

Charlie Brooker is the man behind the sci-fi anthology series, and for the new season he has assembled another impressive cast for each episode of the sixth season. Many names are well known to the public, and certainly one of the most famous is the actress Selma Hajek, whom we will see in the first episode.

In each episode, someone new will appear, and among others we will see: Anna Murphy, Rob Delaney, Aaron Paul, Katie Mera, Danny Ramirez and many others.

Check out the trailer and the new cast:


Black Mirror season six
Source: YouTube/Netflix

