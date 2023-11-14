BLACK MOTHER – Mondo Japan

1971. A provincial town is shocked by a heartbreaking bloody incident. Leonina, in the grip of a mystical delirium, kidnaps twelve children from a kindergarten and takes them to a desolate Apennine location. There, in the heart of a forest, she tries to complete her crazy plan…

Today. A literature professor, a painter and two twins are summoned to a mysterious appointment, to meet and face once again, after many years, the shadow of the woman who has turned their lives upside down. But nothing is as it seems. The ghosts of the past re-emerge in a vortex of nightmares and memories, and only those who know how to recognize the true face of their obsession will be able to aspire to redemption.

A cruel and bloody story that touches the strings of the soul. A descent into the abyss of conscience and the secrets we carry in our hearts. A novel by Nicola Lombardi, a great name in international horror.

Foreword by Danilo Arona. Cover by Giorgio Finamore

DATA SHEET

Title: Mother Nera

Author: Nicola Lombardi

Editore: Weird Book

Necklace: The storytellers of the dark

Genre: Novel

Pages: 218

Prezzo: 19,90 €

Format: 15 x 22 cm

ISBN: 979-12-81603-00-4

