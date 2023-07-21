Black Sea dominated militarily by Russia: but now the West wants it at the center of NATO’s strategy

Il black seajust under three times the size the Adriaticis a water highway that connects three of the hottest areas in the world: the Russia in friction with the eastern flank of the Nato in Ukraine, the Balkan-Danubian region where many fires still burn today under the ashes and the Middle East enlarged, whose instability doesn’t deserve too many comments. In short, borrowing a joke from Arlington Stringhamil black sea -come i BALKANS – has always produced more history than it can handle to consume locally: from the Russian invasion of Ukraine he even placed himself at the center of the story, as has not happened since the war of Troy. Then as now, the forces of the Orient e of the West they fight in these waters. On the other hand, the control of black sea is a key element for the Russia always: the attack on Georgia in 2008, the illegal occupation of the Crimea in 2014 and that of the coastal part of Zaporizhzhia e Kherson and above all of the maritime city of Mariupol in 2022 there were appropriations of land with the aim of improving the geopolitical and strategic situation of the country right in the black sea. Historically, for the domination of these waters, the Russia has often confronted the major European powers and with the Türkiye. Since the fall ofUSSR the goals of Kremlin in this area can be summed up in a few words: keep the strategic bastion of the city safe as much as possible Russia in Crimea striking and attempting to disempower countries that are not part of the Nato and gravitate to this region: MoldovaUkraine and Georgia.

Until the eve of the present bloody war we could have argued that Mosca he only intended to exert increasing influence in the Mediterranean developing its economic and commercial links with the main European markets and making l‘Southern Europestarting from Italia e Türkiye, as dependent as possible on Russian oil and gas. In a Mediterranean that the Kremlin perceived as largely dominated by Natothere was no shortage of political, economic and military opportunities to fish, as had happened in Syria: CiproEgypt, Israel, Türkiye etc. Of course, that didn’t mean the black sea had become almost as it had been in the days ofUSSRwhen it was defined as a lago Sovietbut according to experts the Russia until the beginning of 2022 – in addition to geoeconomic influence – it had acquired a actual military dominance on the heart of the theater of black sea with the fortification of Crimeathe deployment of anti-aircraft and naval missile systems long-range and surveillance radar and target acquisition. All this without that Mosca had been capable, it must be said, of converting this military dominance into political power, limiting itself to cultivating relations of “strategic partnership” with Ankaramember of the Nato but often free hitter in foreign policy.

L’West hadn’t reacted to the deployment of Triumph S-400 surface-to-air missile systems e K-300P Bastion-P for coastal defense, from the activation of long-range surveillance, early warning and target acquisition systems, to the emplacement of an air force division and two naval aviation regiments, to the deployment of diesel submarines to project power ashore with long-range cruise missiles Caliber. It must be said that, unlike the region of Kaliningradi Russians here in the south they had not created before the war – let alone after – one integrated command structure the aerospace forces, the navy etc. and general command functions were performed by the headquarters of the Southern Military District, located at Rostov sul Don, traditionally dominated by army generals. Indeed, the main Russian naval base on the Black Sea, Sevastopol, administratively it has never been part of the Crimea. In short, over the years Mosca he has been busy picking up territories (Transnistria, Crimea, Donbass, South Ossetia) without creating just enough organization to maintain geopolitical dominance.

This picture has not improved since the beginning of the war and, indeed, has been confronted with a renewed awareness of Western leaders of the geopolitical and strategic importance of the black sea: Now, there is growing attention to Washingtona Bruxelles and in the western capitals but above all the determination was consolidated, once the Baltic was secured with the enlargement of the alliance to include Sweden and Finland, to place the black sea at the heart of the strategy Nato.

It won’t have to be there anymore Russia to dictate the rules of the region, nor the allies – such as the Türkiye – will no longer be left alone in front of the Eurasian giant: the black sea deserves its own comprehensive strategy to ensure that the Kremlin you no longer consider it your exclusive backyard.

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen and the Republican Senator Mitt Romney urged the American president in a bipartisan way Biden develop a strategy for the black sea and push for one increased military presence e economic commitment of the United States in the area. Mara Karlinassistant secretary of defense Usaargued that “the Black Sea region it is an area of ​​fundamental importance geostrategica and is a key node for le infrastructure Of transit not energy resources… We will continue to encourage deeper cooperation between allies and partners black sea to deter and defend against Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine and the broader Black Sea region. This cooperation includes further efforts to increase information sharing to build common awareness in the maritime sector and beyond.” This means that in the region of black sea “The States United will continue to work with allies of the NATO to advance military modernization to address the military threat of Russiaincluding through improved posture and drills to enhance the region’s security and prosperity.”

It is no coincidence that, unlike how much certain superficial politicians and commentators they often argue, the Ukraine you are serious about the liberation of Crimea: not only because it is his by right and – given its configuration with few access routes and scarce resources – it is not so easy for the Russians to keep, but also because Kiev they are very clear that Russia’s defeat can only come from the loss of the ports of the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov in Ukrainian territory and from its geopolitical and military downsizing precisely in the Black Sea.

