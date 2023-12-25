Home » Black Toska, review of their album Dandelions (2023)
Black Toska is a band from Madrid that has been active since 2016. In addition to some changes in the line-up, the project had already left a previous EP, and in it manifestly dark and swampy influences from 16 Horsepower, Jeffree Lee Pierce, Mark Lanegan, Wovenhand, Swans or Nick come together. Cave, in what could well be the dark reverse of Arizona Baby or the lost brothers of Guadalupe Plata.

Through Discos Belamarh in collaboration with four other labels, the quartet’s latest mini-LP is released in physical format – a beautiful 10-inch vinyl with a cover by Diego Vasallo – under the title “Dandelions” presents six songs with a supposedly low-fidelity sound, thus opting to enhance the realism of short songs that, bluntly, give prominence to thoughtfully shabby blues-rock from beyond the grave and garage soul. The reference opens with that demonic invocation of the title “A Gloomy Dawn”just before “Love Of Mine” increase the intensity and appear as one of the highlights of the lot.

Next to them, the tense calm appears contained throughout. “Splinters”, “Splintered Rotten Bones”, and the half times “Grey Shadows” y “Dandelions” closing. Just over fifteen minutes well played and extremely used, pressed on a vinyl that gains emotion and sticks when in contact with the needle. An old-fashioned crunch is thus generated, appropriate for one of those contents that cries out to be enjoyed in physical format and beyond the coldness inherent to streaming platforms.

