The affair of buying diplomas led to people close to the authorities and their family members and confirmed what has been an open secret for a long time, that in Serbian faculties they graduate overnight and that the regime has reduced education to the lowest levels, says PDP Vice President Igor Crnadak.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

He points out that this is a chance to finally publicly announce which individuals in the RS Government and public administration, with the help of fake diplomas from the “instant faculty”, advanced several steps in a short period of time and today are in the positions of assistant ministers, directors and others leadership positions.

“The PDP recently proposed that the National Assembly of Republika Srpska adopt a regulation according to which ministers, directors in public enterprises, and all managers in the public service would have to have diplomas from state universities, which the SNSD coalition rejected. Now it is clear why” , Crnadak concluded.