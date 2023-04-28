Blam pictures of stars with open shutter | Magazine

Celebrities who had bad luck in public – they forgot to fasten their pants!

Source: Profimedia

There is no person who has not forgotten to fasten his trousers at least once in his life. However, while for us “mortals” it is only a minor blam, for world stars it is a “terrible shame”. Of course it’s not like that, but the peppers are waiting for every opportunity to catch them in an awkward situation, without makeup, in an argument, when they’re drunk, and even when they have some harmless wardrobe problem, like this one…

In Serbia, a person who forgets to close the slit, zipper or zipper on his pants is jokingly called a “picture”, in the sense that he “dazzled others with his intimacy”, and here are some famous Hollywood “faces” who have had bad luck.

Among them are Jack Nicholson, Gisele Bundchen (whose image was analyzed in detail), Bruce Willis’s daughter – Scout, Colin Farrell, and even Sarah Jessica Parker…

Check out these “embarrassing” pictures of famous people in the gallery…

Perhaps the funniest is the picture of music talent hunter, producer and successful businessman Simon Cowell, who is accompanied by his better half in this photo. It was OK for you to not seem like she saw what the problem was, but she decided to have fun and not tell him…

