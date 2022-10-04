The Ukrainian army has made what is believed to be its biggest advance since the start of the war in its south. On Monday, October 3, the army broke through the Russian defenses and then made a rapid advance along the Dnieper River. At the same time, its other front in the east was advancing in sync and preparing to launch an attack to retake the so-called “triangle towns”.

According to Reuters, Ukraine pushed south towards Kherson and threatened the supply lines of some 25,000 Russian troops on the west bank of the Dnieper.

Kyiv did not officially provide details of the good news. However, Russia has admitted that the tank offensive “has a numerical advantage” advancing tens of kilometers along the west bank of the Dnieper. Meanwhile, the Ukrainians recaptured several villages along the way.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in its latest statement on Monday, October 3, that Ukrainian troops had broken through its defense lines along the two axes of Zolotaya Balka and Alexandrovka. He added that “this is due to the numerical superiority of the tank forces.”

The Defense Ministry claimed that Russian troops targeted Ukrainian troops on the axes of Kupyansk, Liman, Artiemovsk and Donetsk.

Kherson region governor Vladimir Saldo, appointed by Moscow, acknowledged that the Ukrainian army had achieved some results in the region and had taken control of some residential areas.

“The news created tension. Let’s say it because they did succeed,” Saldo said in an interview on Russian state television.

“There is a residential area called Dudchany where the Kakhovka reservoir is located,” he said. “And in this area there is a breach, where the residential area is occupied by the Ukrainian army.”

breakthrough

According to Ukrainian media reports, Ukrainian troops have taken control of the village of Mikhailivka, north of Kherson.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, also posted a photo. The photo shows Ukrainian soldiers standing next to a golden statue with a Ukrainian flag on its mouth in a village on the banks of the Dnieper River.

The army also recaptured the villages of Osokorivka, Khrechenkovka and Zolotaya Balka, said Sergei Kraan, a member of the local council of Kherson.

He also said, “This means that our armed forces are actively operating along the Dnieper River near Pereaslavl. So far, no official information has been released. But panicked (Russian) social media pages fully confirm these Happening.”

In the field of developments in eastern Ukraine, Andrei Maruchko, a spokesman for the Luhansk separatists, claimed that attempts by Ukrainian forces to penetrate the region’s borders had been thwarted. Earlier, Kyiv had announced that it was committed to launching a new offensive to retake the so-called Triangle City, the most important city in Luhansk.

Maruchko said about 100 Ukrainian soldiers used about 10 military vehicles in an attempt to break through the border in the region. And the Russian army managed to confront them and push them away from the border.

Earlier, the spokesman had said that Ukrainian troops had crossed the administrative border of the Luhansk district on the Lysychansk axis.

The map has been changed

After taking full control of Donetsk’s strategic town of Liman, the Ukrainian army is focusing on continuing to accelerate operations to attack the “triangular cities” of Severo-Donetsk, Lisichansk and Rubizhne in Luhansk. ) advance.

“The liberation of Luhansk and its suburbs has not yet begun, but will begin soon,” Luhansk Governor Sergei Gede said in a statement to Al Jazeera.

He also said, “After the liberation of Liman, the other side of the river is the suburb of Luhansk.” He stressed that the Ukrainian army will soon start a large-scale offensive to retake Luhansk and Donetsk.

On Sunday, October 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Ukrainian army had taken full control of Liman. He also said that within a week, more Ukrainian flags would be raised in the Donbas region.

The Donbas region in eastern Ukraine includes the provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk that Russia announced to annex on Friday, September 30. In addition, Kherson and Zaporozhye (southern Ukraine) were announced to be annexed.

Zelensky stressed that Ukrainian forces had also made progress in the south and regained control of the town northeast of Kherson. He thanked the fighters who had made progress in their hometown of Krivirih.

recall

Following these changes to the battlefield map, Russian media reported on Monday, October 3, that the commander of Russia’s Western Military District, which borders Ukraine, has been relieved of his duties. It was the latest to dismiss a senior official after a defeat.

The Russian RBC news network said that Lieutenant General Roman Berdnikov was removed from the command of the Western Military District Command and replaced by Colonel Alexander Zhulavlev.

Reuters said Russia’s losses had led to a shift in tone in state media proud of previous victories. According to the agency, the talk show hosts acknowledged the setbacks and “began to look for scapegoats.”

Vladimir Solovyov, one of the most famous presenters of state television, said, “It will not be easy for us in the next period of time. At the moment, we should not expect good news to come.”

Voting in the State Duma

On the political front, on Monday, October 3, the Russian State Duma approved the agreement on the accession of the “Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics” and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions to the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, more than 400 delegates voted unanimously to incorporate these regions into Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who was present at the meeting, announced that these areas will now be under special protection.

Lavrov said the inhabitants of the four regions “determined their own destiny and demanded to join Russia”.

On Friday, September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed agreements with the leaders of these regions to incorporate them into Russia following referendums in the four regions. The incident was strongly condemned by the West, calling it a fabricated and false vote.

The United States has stressed that it will never recognize these areas annexed by Russia. And stressed that none of these areas are fully under the control of the Russian military.

Against this backdrop, on Oct. 4, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the National Security Council, said Washington would not consider attacks on territories annexed by Russia as attacks on Russian soil.

In a statement to CNN, Kirby confirmed that the United States takes seriously the threat of the Russian president to resort to the use of nuclear weapons. But he also made clear that Washington has yet to see any sign that Putin has made the decision to resort to nuclear weapons.