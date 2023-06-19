Blanco Teta, critic of his album Rompe Paga (2023)

play “Break Pay” (Bongo Joe, 23) means accepting a direct invitation to be exposed to twenty uninterrupted minutes of crushing deconstructed catharsis, devoid of molds, complexes and prejudices, that will shake us with the debauchery and agitation typical of a generation eager to want everything and settle with little. A manifest and collected trait at the very moment in which we futilely try to pigeonhole the components of white tit in a single and vague labeling, since we already assure you that Josefina Barreix, Carola Zelaschi, Violeta García and Carlos Quebrada have no intention of adjusting to any axiomatic parameter that we are used to witnessing.

After two previous EPs, with which they captured the attention of the submerged cultural scene of their native Argentina, the collective white tit he continues breaking conventions and reaffirming the attractive projection of his proposal with a first full length full of contrasts and dissonances that reaffirm the inclusive nature of his discourse, both in form and substance. Without losing an iota of their combative and already laureate prerogative, the Buenos Aires group processes in this installment of eight cuts the different referential aspects of its members, until generating a unique magma of rebellion, urgency and avant-garde anarchy that will grab us by the lapels without opposition. nor exhaust.

A hit on the table, with a vindictive and acid purpose, that seeks to raise awareness among its listeners, fleeing from traditional lyrical structures and devoting its main efforts to recording a competent sum that accommodates its highly varied registers. Among them, his ability to pair, from the most restless and nervous chaos, with those forceful punk-noise bases that transgress into a kind of twisted trap with nods to the most 90s experimental rock and the most mutant hyper-pop will not cease to amaze us. , through voices processed with which they maintain a stylistic footing within the present.

El monante is a fun trance that invites us to become aware of our technological slavery to the blow of deranged lines of cello and drums (“Wifimental”), relive our most recent and claustrophobic memories confined between dark glitches and curfews (“The light”), or embrace self-care and emotion among wisps of sentimental electro-garage (“Dog”).

As soon as we manage to buy its peculiar code (already ready to screen anyone who doesn’t come willing to play with a wide open mind) we will be surprised by entering with total emphasis on fantastic landscapes of freedom and empowerment, in which we will feel safe and secure (“RNR (Se Me Entanga El Short)”) or euphoric and elated (“Break Pay”), knowing that we are part of a community that embraces us and understands us. Without rules in its singular forms but making use of a successful formula with which to transfer the theatricality and the impact of its aesthetics to the offer in its studio version, white tit they challenge, claim, disobey and convince.

