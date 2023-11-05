Blanco White, review of his album Tarifa (2023)

Using common zero-sixty phrases, we will not be the first nor the last to realize the healing power of music or the restorative magic that comes with an environment free of chaos, stress and hustle and bustle. Honoring these blessed clichés, Josh Edwards, alma mater of Blanco Whitefound precisely in both worlds, that of his profession and that of calm as a lifestyle, the necessary tools to not only reverse his artistic block and thus conceive his second studio album, aptly titled “Tarifa” (23), but also the diagnosis of a chronic illness that has kept him disconnected from music for a whopping three years.

Edwards introduced himself in “On The Other Side” (20) like a rare avis from the beginning. A Caucasian and British musician, he was willing to let himself be guided and learn from scratch by references foreign to his most immediate tradition, but with which he would forever sow a perfect union between cultures and sounds, oblivious to borders and sterile limits. This is how this singer from London likes to dress the softness and sweetness of his work with the colors of the south and the Andes, now collected in eleven new songs framed under a title that pays tribute, without second readings or double meanings, to that point in Cádiz’s geography that sewed together the pieces of itself.

It is no coincidence that an album like “Tariff” lands in our ears right at the end of September, when summer begins to take on that aspect of a mere blurry memory and the beach, more autumnal and colder than a few weeks ago, becomes the perfect setting for our most reflective sunsets. For its part, Blanco White It rocks us without opposition in a mesmerizing waltz with the house’s trademark, where its renewed nuances (billed on behalf of Pilo Aldami of Nubiyan Twist) adorn the whole without overloading and sedate the spirit without cloying. “Giordiano’s Dream”, an ode of more than six minutes, divided into two parts, is responsible for opening the doors to the next three quarters of an hour in which the routine of the outside and the daily hustle and bustle have no place.

Edwards’ reverberated voice, covered by bases that combine the warmth of the acoustic and the emotion of the synthetic (with a brilliant Bullion in the additional production), is dressed in the clothing of a serpa that seeks to take us by the hand through the unfathomable and rich concavities of fusion and miscegenation, with themes loaded with sensuality and sweetness (“Tell Me That You Need Me”)stretches of intoxicating psychedelia (“Cornered Tiger“), or cuts directed from the beginning to take us back to an infinite summer where worries do not exist (“Silver Beaches”, adorned to the brilliance with Mavica choirs). With fewer filters, Edwards begins to offer us his verb in Spanish, first with “One more night”, and immediately after with the homonymous “Tariff”, where he also manages to show us that at this point a potential candidate for song of the summer can still be signed.

Flamenco guitars, clapping, charangos and candy syncopations are the mark of a non-conformist artist, eager to discover what was not in his manuals and skilled at adding it to what was. Blanco White Thus, it shows us, and for the second time, that a different Anglo-Saxon folk is possible.

