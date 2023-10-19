Home » BLAXPLOITATION AN AMERICAN STORY – Mondo Japan
BLAXPLOITATION AN AMERICAN STORY – Mondo Japan

BLAXPLOITATION AN AMERICAN STORY

BLAXPLOITATION

AN AMERICAN STORY

Certain films by Quentin Tarantino, Spike Lee and Robert Rodriguez, as well as some latest “Netflix” distributions, have a common matrix: they all draw inspiration from the African-American Cinema of the Seventies, the varied Blaxploitation genre. This cinematographic phenomenon defined as “From Blacks, to Blacks, by Blacks”, which brings together all existing cinematographic genres (from detective to documentary, from horror to erotic to science fiction), developed between 1971 and 1976, creating a true and precisely this “legacy” that has repercussions in current film production.

This essay, one of a kind conceived and written by Mattia Chiarella, illustrates to the reader in a complete and detailed way the most significant works, its protagonists and the reasons for their creation in a context in which men and women of every creed, gender and ethnicity are presented as part of a single great story.

Cover by Giorgio Finamore.

DATA SHEET

Title: Blaxploitation – An American Story

Author: M. Chairella
Editore: Weird Book

Collana: Revolution
Genre: Essay
Pages: 184
Prezzo: 24,90 €
Format: 15 x 22 cm
ISBN: 979-12-81603-03-5

