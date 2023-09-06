Blinken announces US$ 1,000 million aid to Ukraine for counteroffensive development

Blinken announces a new aid of US $ 1,000 million to Ukraine to maintain and develop the counteroffensive

During his visit to Kyiv, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new aid package worth US $ 1,000 million to Ukraine. The assistance includes military, humanitarian, and budgetary support and aims to boost the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive.

At a news conference with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Blinken said that progress has accelerated in the counter-offensive in recent weeks and that the new aid will help sustain and further advance it.

The aid package includes the replacement of Ukrainian weapons previously delivered by the US, such as components of anti-aircraft defense systems, rocket systems, ammunition, and communications systems. These weapons will come from Pentagon stocks, and depleted uranium munitions will also be provided for the first time. The munitions, which are slightly radioactive, can be fired from US-made tanks and are expected to arrive in Ukraine this fall.

The new aid package also includes $100 million in military support through the foreign military financing program, ensuring ongoing assistance and modern military equipment.

A significant portion of the aid, more than $200 million, will go towards supporting transparency and reform in Ukraine, particularly in anti-corruption efforts and the rule of law. This is in response to recent corruption scandals, including the resignation of Ukraine’s Defense Minister.

Additionally, $206 million will be allocated for humanitarian aid, providing critical assistance such as food, water, and shelter to Ukrainians and refugees in neighboring countries. There will also be more than $90 million specifically dedicated to mine clearance efforts.

The US intends to continue discussions with Ukraine regarding long-term security arrangements, including ongoing support, equipment, training, intelligence sharing, and cooperation in various domains.

The aid package demonstrates the United States‘ commitment to Ukraine’s security and development, supporting the country’s efforts to combat aggression and promote stability in the region.

This generous support from the US will undoubtedly strengthen Ukraine’s position in the ongoing conflict and contribute to its long-term security and prosperity.

