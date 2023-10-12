Blinken Assures Unwavering US Support for Israel, Condemns Hamas as ISIS-like

Blinken promises that US support for Israel will never wane and compares Hamas crimes to ISIS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reassured Israel on Thursday that the United States will always stand by their side and never waver in its support. Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Blinken condemned Hamas’ “litany of brutality and inhumanity” and compared their actions to those of ISIS.

Blinken emphasized that Israel has the right and obligation to defend itself and ensure that the recent violence does not happen again. While he did not explicitly mention restraint, he stressed the importance of taking every precaution possible to avoid harming civilians. He also highlighted the significance of respect for civilian life, stating that the way Israel carries out its defense matters.

The US has already started shipping military support, including ammunition and interceptors for Israel’s Iron Dome, with more on the way. Blinken assured Israel that as their defense needs evolve, the US will work with Congress to meet those requirements. He also stated that there is overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress for Israel’s security.

Reiterating President Joe Biden’s warning to any adversary thinking of attacking Israel during the current crisis, Blinken emphasized the US’s commitment to working closely with Israel to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. He declared that his trip will involve intense diplomatic efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading.

Blinken underlined that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people and condemned their atrocities, including the slaughter of babies, burning alive of young men, rape of women, and executions of parents in front of their children. As a father and a Jew himself, Blinken expressed his personal understanding of the heartbreaking impact of these attacks.

While the original plan was for Blinken’s trip to include stops in Israel and Jordan, it is expected to continue beyond those destinations. The US has been adamant with other nations about the need to unequivocally condemn Hamas’ attacks. Blinken called for moral clarity in addressing these atrocities and stressed that there is no excuse or justification for such violence.

The US-Israel alliance remains strong and the US is committed to supporting Israel’s security needs, both in the present crisis and in the future.

