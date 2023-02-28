Home World Blinken in Central Asia to ensure the countries of the former USSR American support against Putin
Blinken in Central Asia to ensure the countries of the former USSR American support against Putin

Blinken in Central Asia to ensure the countries of the former USSR American support against Putin

NEW YORK – Remove the earth from under Putin’s feet, starting with the countries of the former Soviet Union that are geographically closest to him. This explains the first trip that the US secretary of state Tony Blinken did in Central Asia, to meet the leaders of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan e Turkmenistan. The head of American diplomacy has announced the allocation of 25 million dollars to finance the development of the region, in addition to another 25 million already delivered in recent years, while on the political level he has ensured support for the independence of these countries , warning them of the risks they run after the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

