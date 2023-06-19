Blinken meets Xi: “We don’t support Taiwan’s independence, but Beijing’s provocations worry us”

China and the United States agree on their intention to stabilize relations, but relations between the two great powers are still affected by the differences on some crucial issues, starting with the question of Taiwan, which for Beijing is the “greatest risk” in relations with Washington. At the end of the visit of the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, recorded “progress” on some specific issues in relations with the US. “Very good”, was the comment of the Chinese leader, but the path still appears to be uphill. “The fact that China and the United States can get along has an impact on the future and the destiny of humanity,” Xi punctuated in the meeting with Blinken, officially confirmed only at the last minute and which lasted less than an hour.

The conversation between the two represents a break with the diplomatic protocol which would provide for Chinese leaders only meetings with other foreign leaders, and is read as a signal of the urgency to change the trajectory of relations to avoid what Washington defines as “wrong perceptions and misjudgments”. At least two calls by Xi to the United States. The Chinese president stressed the need for a responsible attitude on the part of the US: “at the moment”, he articulated, “the international community is generally concerned about the state of Sino-American relations, it does not want to see conflicts or clashes between the two countries and is not willing to choose which side to be on”. Xi then stressed that “neither side can shape the other according to their wishes, much less deprive the other of its legitimate right to development.”

The détente with respect to the “glacial” relations of recent months is evident in small signs: Xi sent his greetings to the US president, Joe Biden, reciprocated by the latter through Blinken. China and the United States, was Biden’s message accompanied by greetings, must “manage bilateral relations well” in favor of the two countries and the rest of the world. Taiwan is confirmed as the real knot to untie in relations. The island, over which Beijing claims sovereignty, “is the fulcrum of China‘s fundamental interests, the most important issue in Sino-US affairs and the greatest risk” in relations, Foreign Minister Qin Gang warned yesterday.

Today’s message from the head of CCP diplomacy, Wang Yi, is even clearer. “On this issue, China has no room for compromise,” ruled the senior Chinese diplomat, head of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China. The United States, he added, “must respect China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity and clearly oppose Taiwan’s independence.” The US secretary of state reiterated that the United States does not support Taiwan’s independence, but still said he was concerned about the situation in the Strait (where there have just recently been episodes of strong tension between Chinese and US naval units). Washington does not want a “new Cold War,” Blinken added, speaking to reporters after the meeting with Xi, and does not seek to change the Chinese system of government. Diplomacy, he said, must be the way to prevent competition from “degenerating into conflict”.