Blinken opens to Italy: “Your plan for Tunisia is good, Saied convinces the IMF”

WASHINGTON – The US shares Italy’s concerns for Tunisia and is also willing to urge the IMF to unblock the aid package to avoid the country’s collapse, but the president must take the first step Kais Saied.

The stalemate therefore remains, after the summit in Washington between the secretary of state Antony Blink and the foreign minister Antonio Tajani, despite the solidarity shown by the Americans.

