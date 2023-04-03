U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressured his Russian foreign minister in a phone call on Sunday to release the recently detained Wall Street Journal reporter, who was detained by Russia last week engage in espionage.

According to an official statement about the call, Blinken told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that the detentions of Evan Gershkovich and another wrongly detained American, Paul Paul Whelan is “unacceptable” and should be released immediately.

“Secretary Blinken conveyed the serious concerns of the United States regarding Russia’s unacceptable detention of an American citizen journalist,” the statement said. “Secretary Blinken further urged the Kremlin to immediately release wrongly detained American citizen Paul Whelan. Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov also discussed the importance of creating an environment in which the diplomatic corps can work.”

Little has been known about Gershkovich’s condition and health since he was detained by agents of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) last Wednesday while working outside Moscow. The U.S. State Department requested that consular officials be allowed to visit the 31-year-old journalist to determine whether he was being treated as required by law.

Gershkovich was detained on March 29 while traveling for an interview in the state capital Yekaterinburg, about 800 miles east of Moscow. He is the first American journalist to be arrested by Russian authorities since 1986 and one of several Americans the United States says have been improperly detained by Russia in recent years.

Whelan has been in Russian custody since 2018.

Gershkovich’s employers, colleagues and the Biden administration have all denied Russian claims that he spied on behalf of the United States and called for his immediate release.

“The Wall Street Journal demands the immediate release of our colleague, distinguished journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested while reporting from Russia,” the Journal said in a statement on Saturday. “It is because of the fearless reporting of journalists like Evan that we are able to understand what is happening in the world. The Evan case is a malicious affront to the free press and should infuriate all free people and governments around the world. Any journalist They should not be arrested just for doing their job.”

Related Reading:

Evan Gershkovich – Wall Street Journal reporter who loves Russia but was detained in Russia