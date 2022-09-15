The US Secretary of State Antony Blink He thanked Mario Draghiwith whom he had a telephone conversation. “Fantastic to talk to Prime Minister Draghi about our close and lasting partnership with Italy. I thanked him on behalf of the United States for his leadership during this critical moment in European and world history” , he tweeted.

In his phone call with Draghi – the state department announced – Blinken underlined the “commitment to work with the next Italian government on the wide range of our common interests” and “underlined the importance of maintaining solidarity and resilience. in the face of Russian efforts to use energy and other means to divide the countries that support Ukraine “.