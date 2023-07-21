Home » blitz by «Just Stop Oil» activists at the British Open – Corriere TV
Environmentalists lit smoke bombs and poured orange paint on the pitch

During the second round of the British Open golf in Hoylake, near Liverpool, three eco-activists of the group “Just Stop Oil” lit a smoke bomb and poured orange paint on the lawn of one of the holes of the competition. The group claimed responsibility for the action. Merseyside Police arrested the three conservationists on charges of property damage and public disturbance.

July 21, 2023 – Updated July 21, 2023, 11:30pm

