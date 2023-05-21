Blitz da Champions for Ortigia, Telimar sbatte su Tempesti e va co

by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 hours ago

No feat for Telimar, Ortigia concedes an encore and also wins game 2 by conquering the Municipal Swimming Pool of Palermo with a score of 6-14. Third place for Stefano Piccardo’s team and qualification for the preliminaries of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Champions blitz for Ortigia, Telimar slams Tempesti and goes knockout appeared 6 hours ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».